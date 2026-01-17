Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Lowers Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,458 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4,300.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 526.7% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

VIG stock opened at $225.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $220.78 and a 200-day moving average of $215.06. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $169.32 and a 12-month high of $225.97.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

