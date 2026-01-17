Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) EVP Rahul Samant Sells 57,003 Shares of Stock

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) EVP Rahul Samant sold 57,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $3,965,698.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 36,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,521,634.22. This trade represents a 61.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

DAL stock opened at $70.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $73.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $14.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Delta Air Lines has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.500-7.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Delta Air Lines News

Positive Sentiment: Multiple major brokers raised price targets and maintained constructive ratings on DAL, signaling upward analyst conviction (HSBC to $80.20, Wolfe Research to $83, Goldman Sachs to $80, DBS to $80). These upgrades imply ~12–16% upside from recent levels and support medium?term upside. HSBC Raises PT Wolfe Research Goldman Sachs

Multiple major brokers raised price targets and maintained constructive ratings on DAL, signaling upward analyst conviction (HSBC to $80.20, Wolfe Research to $83, Goldman Sachs to $80, DBS to $80). These upgrades imply ~12–16% upside from recent levels and support medium?term upside. Positive Sentiment: Analysts emphasize Delta’s strong cash flow, low leverage and resilient premium (MRO and high?end traveler demand) as reasons the shares remain a buy despite near?term caution. Benzinga: Caution Hides Opportunity

Analysts emphasize Delta’s strong cash flow, low leverage and resilient premium (MRO and high?end traveler demand) as reasons the shares remain a buy despite near?term caution. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 results: EPS modestly beat while revenue missed and management gave a cautious tone on 2026 (guidance range highlighted). Investors are parsing whether the guidance conservatism is prudent or indicates weaker demand trends — a near?term volatility driver. Earnings Call Transcript

Q4 results: EPS modestly beat while revenue missed and management gave a cautious tone on 2026 (guidance range highlighted). Investors are parsing whether the guidance conservatism is prudent or indicates weaker demand trends — a near?term volatility driver. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary and research pieces (Zacks, MarketBeat) highlight Delta as a momentum/value play for longer?term investors while flagging short?term sensitivity to guidance and macro data. Zacks Momentum

Market commentary and research pieces (Zacks, MarketBeat) highlight Delta as a momentum/value play for longer?term investors while flagging short?term sensitivity to guidance and macro data. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling: CEO Edward Bastian sold ~173,230 shares (~21% cut to his holding) at ~$71 (SEC filing), and several EVPs (Rahul Samant, Steven Sear, Alain Bellemare, Peter Carter) also sold large blocks over Jan 14–15, reducing their positions materially. Large insider dispositions can pressure sentiment and add selling pressure even if driven by diversification or tax planning. CEO Sale SEC EVP Samant SEC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Here are the key news stories impacting Delta Air Lines this week:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9,900.0% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Matauro LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 122,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,514,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $87.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Dbs Bank lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. HSBC lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $73.70 to $80.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-three have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.97.

View Our Latest Research Report on DAL

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Free Report)

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.