Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO Holdings Decreased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,835 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 21.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 29.0% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 30,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 18.2% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Novo Nordisk A/S

Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:

Positive Sentiment: Early U.S. launch showed encouraging demand — oral Wegovy recorded 3,071 prescriptions in the first four days after launch, a datapoint traders flagged as a strong initial uptake.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst notes described the rollout as a "solid start," supporting upside expectations while emphasizing the need for more data to gauge sustained demand.

Positive Sentiment: U.K. regulator approved a higher Wegovy dose (up to 7.2 mg weekly), expanding label flexibility and the addressable market for higher?intensity treatment.

Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts caution early prescription figures may not fully reflect long?term demand or uptake dynamics; UBS warned initial data can be misleading even while it lifted its price target.

Neutral Sentiment: High trading volume and elevated market attention increase short?term volatility as investors parse launch metrics, regulation and competitor actions.

Negative Sentiment: Legal risk: a compounding pharmacy has sued Novo (and Eli Lilly) over GLP?1 access, alleging antitrust issues — a development prompting near?term share pressure and regulatory/legal expense risk.

Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns persist: commentary argues Novo's current valuation may not fully justify bullishness if growth or pricing faces headwinds, a viewpoint that can temper upside.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $62.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $278.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.08. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $43.08 and a fifty-two week high of $93.80.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.50% and a net margin of 32.76%.The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.50 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.21.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

