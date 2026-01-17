Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires New Stake in BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. $BMNR

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BMNR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 110,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,740,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies during the third quarter valued at $196,536,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new stake in BitMine Immersion Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,354,000. Thames Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BitMine Immersion Technologies in the third quarter worth about $11,868,000. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $11,318,000. Finally, Oriental Harbor Investment Master Fund bought a new position in shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $9,652,000.

BitMine Immersion Technologies Trading Up 0.9%

BMNR stock opened at $31.16 on Friday. BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $161.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.05.

BitMine Immersion Technologies Announces Dividend

BitMine Immersion Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:BMNR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The company reported ($12.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BitMine Immersion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 67,546.19%.The firm had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies in a report on Monday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on BitMine Immersion Technologies from $90.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Research raised BitMine Immersion Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

BitMine Immersion Technologies Profile

BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc (NYSE American: BMNR) is an engineering and technology company specializing in immersion cooling solutions for digital asset mining and high-performance computing (HPC) applications. The company develops proprietary direct-to-chip systems that submerge servers in non-conductive dielectric fluids to efficiently remove heat, enabling clients to achieve higher processing density and improved energy efficiency.

BitMine offers turnkey services spanning system design, equipment supply, installation and ongoing maintenance.

