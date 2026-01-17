JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF $JCPB Position Boosted by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 182,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,269 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $8,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,425,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,142 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,896,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,354,000 after buying an additional 419,773 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,546,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,659,000 after buying an additional 232,040 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,264,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,635,000 after buying an additional 1,789,454 shares during the period. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 49.5% during the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 3,216,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,359,000 after buying an additional 1,065,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $47.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.33. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.51 and a 1 year high of $48.54.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.