Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) VP Mark Munch Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) VP Mark Munch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total value of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 128,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,319,395.60. The trade was a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mark Munch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 12th, Mark Munch sold 7,000 shares of Bruker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $385,000.00.

Bruker Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $48.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.06. Bruker Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -302.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Bruker Announces Dividend

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Bruker had a positive return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 0.61%.The company had revenue of $860.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Bruker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.850-1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bruker Corporation will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 8th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Institutional Trading of Bruker

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bruker by 63.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Bruker by 26.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Bruker by 2.1% during the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Bruker by 2.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Bruker from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bruker in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Rothschild Redb raised Bruker to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.36.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, founded in 1960 by physicist Günther Laukien and headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts, is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance scientific instruments and analytical solutions. The company designs systems that enable molecular and materials research across academic, governmental, and industrial laboratories.

Bruker’s product portfolio encompasses nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers for molecular structure and dynamics studies, mass spectrometry platforms for proteomics and metabolomics, X-ray diffraction and scattering instruments for crystallography and materials characterization, atomic force and scanning probe microscopes for nanoscale surface analysis, as well as preclinical imaging systems such as micro-CT and MRI scanners.

In addition to hardware, Bruker provides software suites, applications support, training services, and long-term maintenance agreements to ensure optimal instrument performance.

