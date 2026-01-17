Independent Bank Corp. $INDB Shares Bought by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541,414 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,718 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $37,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INDB. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,703,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,102,000 after acquiring an additional 624,833 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,049,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 731,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,268,000 after purchasing an additional 127,332 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 657,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,351,000 after buying an additional 289,590 shares during the period. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 649,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,832,000 after buying an additional 135,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ken S. Ansin sold 53,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total transaction of $3,660,180.00. Following the sale, the director owned 53,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,146.28. This represents a 49.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas R. Venables sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total value of $29,941.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,779.01. The trade was a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 200,405 shares of company stock valued at $13,971,482 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on INDB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Independent Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Independent Research set a $80.00 price target on Independent Bank in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Independent Bank

Independent Bank Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:INDB opened at $76.45 on Friday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52 week low of $52.15 and a 52 week high of $78.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 16.64%.The firm had revenue of $243.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.65 million. Research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

Independent Bank Profile

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Group, Inc (NASDAQ:INDB) is a bank holding company headquartered in McKinney, Texas, that provides a range of financial services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Independent Bank. Tracing its roots to the late 19th century, the company has grown from a single community bank into a regional financial institution serving individuals, small businesses and commercial clients. Independent Bank Group became a bank holding company in 1983 and expanded its footprint through organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

The company’s primary business activities encompass retail and commercial banking, including deposit products, consumer and business lending and credit services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.