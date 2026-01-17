Reinhart Partners LLC. Acquires 500,156 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. $FORM

Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,404,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,156 shares during the period. FormFactor accounts for approximately 2.8% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $87,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 0.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 116,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in FormFactor by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 86,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in FormFactor by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 282.0% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 5.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 39,606 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $2,574,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 485,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,589,675. This trade represents a 7.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $99,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 38,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,006.45. This trade represents a 4.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 73,466 shares of company stock valued at $4,683,377 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple near-term EPS estimates and the firm’s FY outlook for FORM, and upgraded the stock to a “Strong-Buy” — Zacks bumped FY2026 EPS to $0.95 (from $0.88) and raised Q1/Q2/Q3 and FY2027 quarter estimates, signaling improving analyst confidence in the company’s near-term profitability. Zacks Research Note

Media coverage highlighting why FORM is “soaring” today is amplifying attention; that can attract momentum traders but may not reflect fundamentals until results or guidance confirm the upgrade-driven expectations. Negative Sentiment: CEO Mike Slessor sold 13,088 shares on Jan. 15 (part of a series of recent insider sales), which investors may view as a mild negative signal on insider conviction despite his remaining large holding. SEC filing: SEC Form 4

FORM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on FormFactor from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded FormFactor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $44.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.88.

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $78.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.58 and a 1-year high of $78.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.60 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.55.

FormFactor, Inc (NASDAQ:FORM) is a leading provider of advanced test and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of high-performance wafer-level and package-level test interfaces used in wafer sort, characterization, reliability and failure analysis applications. By leveraging precision microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and photolithographic processes, FormFactor delivers probe cards, analytical probes and test sockets that enable device makers to validate next-generation integrated circuits across logic, memory, RF, analog and power applications.

FormFactor’s product portfolio includes custom probe cards for wafer probers, TEM-based analytical probes for material and device characterization, and socket solutions for burn-in and final test of packaged devices.

