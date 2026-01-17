Reinhart Partners LLC. Has $142.36 Million Stake in InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC

Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 412,346 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. InterDigital comprises about 4.6% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $142,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in InterDigital during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 530.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on IDCC shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of InterDigital from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of InterDigital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $475.00 target price on InterDigital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $425.00 price target on InterDigital in a report on Monday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.67.

InterDigital Price Performance

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $308.76 on Friday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.58 and a 52-week high of $412.60. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.28.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $164.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.43 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 53.50%.The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. InterDigital has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.570-14.830 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.380-1.630 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 14th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is presently 18.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard Brezski sold 5,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.08, for a total value of $1,621,048.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 78,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,398,797.76. This represents a 6.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.34, for a total transaction of $151,608.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,934,487.08. This trade represents a 1.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,840 shares of company stock valued at $9,609,596. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc is a mobile and video technology research and development company that designs and licenses wireless communications and video compression innovations. Its patent portfolio encompasses key standards across 3G, 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks, as well as video and multimedia technologies. By focusing on fundamental technology creation rather than device manufacturing, InterDigital delivers core intellectual property to smartphone manufacturers, chipset vendors and telecommunications operators worldwide.

The company’s principal services include patent licensing, technology evaluation and consulting.

