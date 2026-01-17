Reinhart Partners LLC. Purchases 155,260 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. $LSTR

Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 581,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,260 shares during the quarter. Landstar System makes up approximately 2.3% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $71,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Landstar System by 221.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 313.9% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 19,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 14,908 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 31.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LSTR shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Landstar System from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $159.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $134.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.00.

Landstar System Price Performance

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $153.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 0.84. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.32 and a 52 week high of $179.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.21.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). Landstar System had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 2.87%.The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 134.0%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions through a network of independent agents and third-party capacity providers. The company specializes in truckload brokerage, intermodal, air and ocean freight, expedited and heavy-haul services, along with value-added offerings such as cargo insurance, customs brokerage and supply chain management. Landstar’s proprietary technology platform enables real-time load matching, shipment tracking and data analytics to optimize fleet utilization and improve customer service.

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Landstar pioneered an asset-light brokerage model that has evolved into a global logistics operation.

