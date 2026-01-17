Reinhart Partners LLC. Purchases 599,921 Shares of V2X, Inc. $VVX

Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) by 206.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 890,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599,921 shares during the period. V2X comprises about 1.7% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in V2X were worth $51,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VVX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in V2X by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in V2X by 22.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in V2X by 10.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 49,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in V2X in the first quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in V2X during the first quarter worth about $461,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder American Industrial Partners C sold 1,200,000 shares of V2X stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $66,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,550,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,477,555.05. The trade was a 20.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dino M. Cusumano sold 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $123,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,750,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,250,055. This trade represents a 28.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,700,000 shares of company stock valued at $313,560,000. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VVX opened at $67.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.11. V2X, Inc. has a one year low of $41.08 and a one year high of $68.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. V2X had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 1.81%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. V2X has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.650-4.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that V2X, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on V2X from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on V2X from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of V2X in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on V2X from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of V2X in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

