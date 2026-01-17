Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) Insider David Bredt Sells 8,500 Shares

Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPPGet Free Report) insider David Bredt sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $228,140.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 395,575 shares in the company, valued at $10,617,233. The trade was a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Bredt also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, December 31st, David Bredt sold 6,567 shares of Rapport Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $197,338.35.
  • On Monday, December 15th, David Bredt sold 8,500 shares of Rapport Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $255,170.00.
  • On Monday, November 17th, David Bredt sold 8,500 shares of Rapport Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $214,115.00.

Rapport Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of RAPP opened at $26.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.18. Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $42.27. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.63.

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPPGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect that Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on RAPP shares. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 19th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Rapport Therapeutics from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on shares of Rapport Therapeutics from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Rapport Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapport Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rapport Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $43,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Rapport Therapeutics by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Rapport Therapeutics by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Rapport Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000.

About Rapport Therapeutics

Rapport Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted therapies for patients with cancer. The company leverages a proprietary discovery engine to identify novel tumor-associated antigens and develop tailored biologic and small-molecule candidates designed to modulate key oncogenic pathways. With a pipeline comprising multiple preclinical and early clinical assets, Rapport is committed to advancing precision medicine approaches and addressing unmet needs in oncology.

Rapport’s discovery engine combines high-throughput screening, molecular profiling and in vivo validation to accelerate the progression of lead candidates from the laboratory to clinical evaluation.

