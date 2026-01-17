NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) CEO Barry Sloane Purchases 3,595 Shares

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) CEO Barry Sloane acquired 3,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $50,006.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,194,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,611,043.80. This trade represents a 0.30% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Barry Sloane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 3rd, Barry Sloane bought 10,000 shares of NewtekOne stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00.

Shares of NEWT stock opened at $14.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average of $11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. NewtekOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $14.91. The firm has a market cap of $422.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.23.

NewtekOne ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 15.59%.The business had revenue of $74.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.31 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Partners GP II L.P. bought a new position in NewtekOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,423,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,459,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,706,000 after purchasing an additional 26,966 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NewtekOne by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,109,000 after buying an additional 14,413 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in NewtekOne by 42.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 623,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after buying an additional 187,103 shares during the period. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NewtekOne during the third quarter worth about $4,430,000. Institutional investors own 38.35% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Senior insiders have been buying material amounts of NEWT stock (CEO Barry Sloane, CFO Frank Demaria, CAO Halli Razon?Feingold, CLO Michael Schwartz and others), signaling management confidence and supporting the rally. QuiverQuant Insider & Exchange Offer Summary

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NewtekOne from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NewtekOne in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of NewtekOne in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of NewtekOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

NewtekOne, Inc (NASDAQ: NEWT) is a publicly traded business development company that specializes in providing financial and business services to small and medium?sized enterprises across the United States. Operating under the trade name The Newtek Small Business Finance, the company offers a diversified array of lending solutions designed to meet the working capital, equipment acquisition and growth needs of its clients.

The company’s core lending offerings include Small Business Administration (SBA) 7(a) loans, equipment financing, lines of credit and commercial real estate financing.

