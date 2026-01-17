NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Insider Michael Adam Schwartz Purchases 2,247 Shares of Stock

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) insider Michael Adam Schwartz acquired 2,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $31,255.77. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 49,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,507.83. This trade represents a 4.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NewtekOne Trading Up 0.3%

NewtekOne stock opened at $14.64 on Friday. NewtekOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.51.

Get NewtekOne alerts:

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $74.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.31 million. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 15.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NewtekOne Announces Dividend

NewtekOne News Summary

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. NewtekOne’s payout ratio is presently 34.08%.

Here are the key news stories impacting NewtekOne this week:

Positive Sentiment: Senior insiders have been buying material amounts of NEWT stock (CEO Barry Sloane, CFO Frank Demaria, CAO Halli Razon?Feingold, CLO Michael Schwartz and others), signaling management confidence and supporting the rally. QuiverQuant Insider & Exchange Offer Summary

Senior insiders have been buying material amounts of NEWT stock (CEO Barry Sloane, CFO Frank Demaria, CAO Halli Razon?Feingold, CLO Michael Schwartz and others), signaling management confidence and supporting the rally. Neutral Sentiment: The company extended an exchange offer for its notes into late January 2026; that postponement reduces immediate default risk but leaves uncertainty about final terms and refinancing needs. Investors are watching the extension outcome for implications on liquidity and credit metrics. QuiverQuant Exchange Offer Coverage

The company extended an exchange offer for its notes into late January 2026; that postponement reduces immediate default risk but leaves uncertainty about final terms and refinancing needs. Investors are watching the extension outcome for implications on liquidity and credit metrics. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple SEC Form 4 filings disclosed the purchases (e.g., CEO purchase of 3,595 shares at ~$13.91); these precise filings confirm the insider activity that’s driving short?term investor interest. CEO Form 4 (SEC)

Multiple SEC Form 4 filings disclosed the purchases (e.g., CEO purchase of 3,595 shares at ~$13.91); these precise filings confirm the insider activity that’s driving short?term investor interest. Negative Sentiment: Analyst price targets remain conservative (median target ~$13), below the recent market price, limiting upside from the sell?side until guidance or fundamentals change. QuiverQuant Price Target Summary

Analyst price targets remain conservative (median target ~$13), below the recent market price, limiting upside from the sell?side until guidance or fundamentals change. Negative Sentiment: Underlying fundamentals carry risks: recent quarterly results showed an EPS beat but a revenue miss, and balance?sheet metrics (high debt/equity and sub?1 current/quick ratios) mean the company is sensitive to funding/timing of the debt exchange. MarketBeat NEWT Overview

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEWT. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NewtekOne in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of NewtekOne in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NewtekOne from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NewtekOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NewtekOne

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewtekOne

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in NewtekOne by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in NewtekOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in NewtekOne by 74.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in NewtekOne during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 38.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NewtekOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NewtekOne, Inc (NASDAQ: NEWT) is a publicly traded business development company that specializes in providing financial and business services to small and medium?sized enterprises across the United States. Operating under the trade name The Newtek Small Business Finance, the company offers a diversified array of lending solutions designed to meet the working capital, equipment acquisition and growth needs of its clients.

The company’s core lending offerings include Small Business Administration (SBA) 7(a) loans, equipment financing, lines of credit and commercial real estate financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NewtekOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewtekOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.