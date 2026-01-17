Reinhart Partners LLC. Sells 2,795 Shares of M&T Bank Corporation $MTB

Reinhart Partners LLC. trimmed its position in shares of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $9,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at $667,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 14,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at about $473,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in M&T Bank by 29.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Trending Headlines about M&T Bank
Here are the key news stories impacting M&T Bank this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Quarterly beat — M&T delivered $4.67 EPS vs. $4.47 consensus and $2.48B revenue vs. $2.47B, with quarterly net income of $759M. This print confirms earnings strength and higher profitability. MTB Q4 Earnings Beat on Higher NII & Fee Income, Stock Down
- Positive Sentiment: Core drivers — Management cited rising net interest income and an improved net interest margin, plus a rebound in mortgage banking, as the main profit drivers — supportive for near-term earnings power. M&T Bank’s fourth-quarter profit lifted by interest income growth
- Neutral Sentiment: Full-year results & outlook — M&T reported FY 2025 EPS of $17.00; the company provided detail in its slide deck and call but did not materially change long-term guidance, leaving analysts to update models. M&T Bank Corporation announces fourth quarter and full-year 2025 results
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call detail — The full earnings call transcript and presentation provide color on loan growth, deposit trends and expense drivers; investors should review guidance/comments on loan demand and cost trajectory. M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Costs and market reaction — Zacks and other coverage note rising operating costs and an early share decline after the print; investors worried about expense trends and margin sustainability weighed on the stock’s initial reaction. MTB Q4 Earnings Beat on Higher NII & Fee Income, Stock Down
- Neutral Sentiment: Sector context — CNBC coverage highlights mixed results across regional banks this week; MTB’s shares are trading within that broader sector narrative, so macro/peer flows could influence near-term price action. Regional banks report mixed results
M&T Bank Trading Up 0.0%
M&T Bank stock opened at $212.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. M&T Bank Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $150.75 and a fifty-two week high of $215.71. The stock has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.16.
M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.20. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 20.91%.The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
M&T Bank Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 36.95%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTB. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on M&T Bank from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.45.
About M&T Bank
M&T Bank Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and institutions. The company operates a commercial and retail banking franchise that includes deposit-taking, lending, and payment services delivered through branch networks, digital channels and commercial banking teams. M&T serves customers across the northeastern and mid?Atlantic United States and has expanded its geographic footprint through strategic acquisitions.
Its core businesses include commercial banking for middle?market and community businesses, consumer and retail banking, mortgage origination and servicing, treasury and cash management, and wealth management and trust services.
