Short Interest in Cantor Equity Partners II Inc. (NASDAQ:CEPT) Declines By 25.5%

Cantor Equity Partners II Inc. (NASDAQ:CEPT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 31,790 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the December 15th total of 42,681 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 237,750 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cantor Equity Partners II in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cantor Equity Partners II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Permanent Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cantor Equity Partners II in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cantor Equity Partners II during the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEPT opened at $12.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.06. Cantor Equity Partners II has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $13.25.

Cantor Equity Partners II ( NASDAQ:CEPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Cantor Equity Partners II in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Cantor Equity Partners II has an average rating of “Sell”.

Cantor Equity Partners II (NASDAQ: CEPT) is a closed-end management investment company that focuses on providing customized capital solutions to private, middle-market companies in the United States. Listed on the Nasdaq, CEPT seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns by investing across a spectrum of debt and equity instruments. Its portfolio may include senior secured loans, subordinated and mezzanine debt, preferred equity, and common equity, allowing it to tailor financing structures to meet the specific growth, acquisition or recapitalization needs of its portfolio companies.

As a business development company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, CEPT targets U.S.

