Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Acquires 172,704 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 432.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 172,704 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $38,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 33.3% during the second quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,935.7% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities set a $195.00 price target on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Nomura decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. CLSA increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.68.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $165.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.66. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $83.03 and a one year high of $192.67. The stock has a market cap of $395.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co?founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high?profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

