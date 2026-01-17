Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Acquires 172,704 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 432.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 172,704 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $38,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 33.3% during the second quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,935.7% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Major Qwen upgrade: Alibaba has rolled out a unified, agentic Qwen AI experience across its ecosystem (Taobao, Alipay, travel apps), enabling in-chat shopping, payments, food orders and travel bookings — a step that could accelerate user engagement and new monetization paths. Alibaba Qwen Upgrade: The Market Can No Longer Ignore This AI Catalyst
- Positive Sentiment: Agentic & payments features now live for public testing in China — Qwen can place orders, complete in-chat payments and book travel, increasing direct commerce conversion through AI. This operational progress makes near-term monetization more plausible. Alibaba Adds Agentic and Payments Capabilities to Consumer AI App
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street warming to the AI story — several analysts and research notes show growing confidence that Alibaba’s AI/cloud push could be the next growth leg, supporting higher longer-term targets. Why Wall Street Is Turning More Confident on Alibaba’s AI Push
- Neutral Sentiment: Ecosystem integration breadth — multiple outlets note Qwen’s connections to Taobao, Alipay and travel apps and reported user milestones, which are strategically important but will take time to translate into revenue. China’s Alibaba Links Qwen AI App to Vast Consumer Ecosystem
- Neutral Sentiment: Deal/tech exposure: reports that Alibaba and JPMorgan are cornerstones in a chip-designer listing highlight strategic moves into semiconductors but are peripheral to core revenue drivers. Montage Technology Draws Alibaba, JPMorgan as Cornerstones for Hong Kong Listing
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst target trim: Nomura lowered its price target (from $215 to $193) while keeping a buy rating — a modest re-pricing that signals caution on near-term upside despite bullish AI narratives. Nomura Adjusts Alibaba Group Price Target to $193 From $215; Maintains Buy Rating
- Negative Sentiment: Profit-taking and core-ecommerce concerns: social and trade commentary note a multimonth pullback and worries about e?commerce monetization, which likely drove the intraday decline as some investors locked gains after the AI headlines. Why This Trader Sees A Timing Opportunity In Alibaba Stock
Analyst Ratings Changes
Alibaba Group Price Performance
Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $165.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.66. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $83.03 and a one year high of $192.67. The stock has a market cap of $395.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.
Alibaba Group Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co?founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high?profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.
The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.
