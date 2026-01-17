Watsco, Inc. $WSO Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,907 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Watsco worth $28,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 357.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Watsco during the second quarter worth about $331,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Watsco by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 4.5% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 150,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Watsco by 4.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSO has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Zacks Research lowered Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Watsco from $460.00 to $370.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Monday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $404.14.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of WSO opened at $381.78 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $323.05 and a one year high of $535.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $349.42 and its 200-day moving average is $389.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The construction company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 16.48%. Analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.75%.

About Watsco

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc is the largest distributor of heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVAC/R) equipment, parts and supplies in the United States. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, the company operates a network of more than 600 branches across the continental U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. Watsco serves residential and commercial contractors by providing essential components for climate control systems, including air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, coils, refrigerants, controls and electrical and piping supplies.

Founded in 1947, Watsco has grown from a single regional distributor into an industry leader through a combination of organic expansion, acquisitions and strategic partnerships with original equipment manufacturers such as Carrier, Trane, Goodman and Lennox.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.