Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Buys 2,700,769 Shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. $KIND

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,660,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700,769 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 3.57% of Nextdoor worth $25,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nextdoor during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Nextdoor by 95.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11,390 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nextdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Nextdoor during the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Nextdoor alerts:

Nextdoor Stock Performance

Shares of KIND opened at $1.96 on Friday. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $749.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average is $1.95.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor, Inc (NYSE: KIND) operates a hyperlocal social networking platform that enables neighbors to connect, share information and foster community engagement. Through its website and mobile applications, Nextdoor offers features such as neighborhood newsfeeds, classified listings, recommendations, event planning tools and safety alerts. The company’s platform is designed to bridge the gap between digital communication and real-world community building by facilitating dialogue on topics ranging from local services and business referrals to public safety and community events.

Nextdoor generates revenue primarily through advertising and paid business services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nextdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.