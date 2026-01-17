Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $32.43 Million Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 661,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 54,254 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $32,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 6,314.3% in the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kimberly A. Foley purchased 5,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $246,593.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 67,688 shares in the company, valued at $2,948,489.28. The trade was a 9.13% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Fermium Researc lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

LYB opened at $50.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.63. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 0.70.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. LyondellBasell Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 3.70%.The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently -146.13%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company’s integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

