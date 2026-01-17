Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $32.43 Million Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 661,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 54,254 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $32,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 6,314.3% in the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP Kimberly A. Foley purchased 5,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $246,593.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 67,688 shares in the company, valued at $2,948,489.28. The trade was a 9.13% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Report on LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance
LYB opened at $50.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.63. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 0.70.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. LyondellBasell Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 3.70%.The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently -146.13%.
LyondellBasell Industries Profile
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.
The company’s integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than LyondellBasell Industries
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Executive Order 14330: Trump’s Biggest Yet
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.