MGO One Seven LLC Buys Shares of 16,936 Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF $DFSD

MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 192,929.4% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 760,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,513,000 after purchasing an additional 760,142 shares during the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,636,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,660,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,764,000 after buying an additional 627,337 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 4,002,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,061,000 after buying an additional 606,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,075,000.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFSD opened at $48.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.14. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $46.72 and a 52 week high of $48.50.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.