Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Laureate Education $LAUR

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,145 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned 0.06% of Laureate Education worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Laureate Education by 188.0% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 47,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 31,325 shares in the last quarter. North of South Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Laureate Education by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. North of South Capital LLP now owns 1,605,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,632,000 after purchasing an additional 26,374 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 273.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 158,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after buying an additional 115,732 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,669,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the third quarter worth $510,000. 96.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LAUR. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Laureate Education from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Laureate Education from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Laureate Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $34.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.07. Laureate Education has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $35.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $400.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.77 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Laureate Education will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laureate Education declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 30th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Laureate Education, Inc (NASDAQ: LAUR) is a leading global network of higher education institutions dedicated to providing undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs to a diverse student body. The company designs and delivers academic offerings through a combination of campus-based and online platforms, focusing on fields such as business, health sciences, engineering, education and hospitality management. By aligning its curriculum with regional workforce needs, Laureate aims to equip students with practical skills and industry insights that support career advancement and lifelong learning.

Through its network, Laureate operates a broad portfolio of universities and colleges, including both longstanding campus institutions and digitally native programs.

