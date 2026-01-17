W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Major Shareholder Sumitomo Insurance Co Mitsui Buys 300,000 Shares

W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) major shareholder Sumitomo Insurance Co Mitsui acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $20,454,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 53,261,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,631,369,342.72. This trade represents a 0.57% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of WRB opened at $67.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.19. The stock has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a one year low of $56.86 and a one year high of $78.96.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. W.R. Berkley had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.56%.

WRB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on W.R. Berkley from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded W.R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 price target on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down from $73.00) on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in W.R. Berkley during the second quarter worth $27,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W.R. Berkley during the second quarter worth $27,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) is a publicly traded insurance holding company that underwrites and sells commercial property and casualty insurance, specialty insurance products, and reinsurance. Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, the company operates a portfolio of underwriting businesses that focus on niche and specialty commercial risks, offering coverage tailored to industries such as transportation, construction, professional services and other commercial lines.

The company’s product mix includes primary and excess casualty, property, professional liability, environmental and other specialty lines, together with treaty and facultative reinsurance solutions.

