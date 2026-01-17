Sunbeam Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Sunbeam Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 13.5% of Sunbeam Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blalock Williams LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,818,000. True Vision MN LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,104,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Fonville Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 121.3% during the third quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $694.66 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $699.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $684.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $664.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

