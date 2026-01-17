Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $3.22 Million in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,823 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $384,265,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,351,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 111.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,838,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,508,000 after purchasing an additional 969,905 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 1,039.4% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,014,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,292,000 after buying an additional 925,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 423.8% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 841,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,278,000 after buying an additional 680,702 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.43, for a total transaction of $231,430.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 23,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,101.72. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Veeva Systems stock opened at $222.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.07. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.54 and a fifty-two week high of $310.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $240.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.08.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.37 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 27.93%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.930-7.93 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.920-1.920 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, January 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VEEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Truist Financial raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $341.00 to $333.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.

Veeva’s product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.