Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,382 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $3,094,662,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $958,422,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,905,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $631,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,294 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,772,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $961,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,648,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,944,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD stock opened at $231.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.68. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $267.08. The stock has a market cap of $377.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Melius Research set a $380.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $300.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.16.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total value of $4,107,972.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,714,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,686,940.60. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total transaction of $4,461,246.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 300,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,890,820.76. This represents a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 161,558 shares of company stock worth $35,461,719 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.