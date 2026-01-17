Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,382 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $3,094,662,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $958,422,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,905,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $631,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,294 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,772,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $961,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,648,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,944,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance
AMD stock opened at $231.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.68. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $267.08. The stock has a market cap of $377.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.31.
Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices
Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:
- Positive Sentiment: TSMC’s huge 2026 CapEx plan ($52–$56B) signals sustained foundry demand that supports AMD’s supply pipeline and long?run AI chip demand — this underpins upside for AMD’s data?center and GPU roadmap. The $56 Billion Draft: Follow TSMC’s CapEx Stream
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts cite AMD’s data?center CPUs and mass?market AI PC strategy as the next growth engine — positive forward guidance and investor expectations around server CPU share gains are lifting sentiment. AMD Data Center CPUs To Fuel Next Growth Cycle, Analysts Say
- Positive Sentiment: Riot Platforms signed a data?center lease with AMD to deploy 25 MW of critical IT load at a new Rockdale site — a tangible demand win for AMD’s data?center GPU/AI footprint and a signal of commercial traction in hyperscale deployments. Riot Platforms shares jump 11% after Bitcoin sale funds Texas deal
- Positive Sentiment: Reports that 2026 GPU pricing discussions are favorable helped lift sentiment — better pricing or more stable ASPs for GPUs supports revenue and margin expectations for AMD’s MI/GPU lineup. AMD Stock Jumps on 2026 GPU Pricing Talks
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst notes and earnings?beat histories (Zacks, KeyCorp estimates) keep expectations high for another potential beat, but these are forward?looking and already priced in by some investors. Will Advanced Micro (AMD) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
- Neutral Sentiment: Some sell?side/independent pieces warn of limited near?term upside (“don’t expect fireworks”), which can temper momentum despite longer?term AI narrative. Advanced Micro Devices: Don’t Expect Fireworks In The Short-Term
- Negative Sentiment: President Trump’s new 25% tariff on select AI chips (covers some high?end processors) is a direct headwind for AMD’s MI series in China/exports — this raises near?term revenue and pricing risk for affected SKUs. Trump Targets Taiwan, China Supply Chains: President Slaps 25% Tariffs On Nvidia, AMD AI Chips Under National Security Order
- Negative Sentiment: Separate coverage notes specific new tariffs hitting AMD’s MI325X (and Nvidia’s H200), which could dent competitiveness and push customers to re?architect purchases or seek exemptions — a tangible policy risk to watch. Nvidia H200 and AMD MI325X Got Hit With New Tariffs
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Melius Research set a $380.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $300.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.16.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMD
Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total value of $4,107,972.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,714,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,686,940.60. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total transaction of $4,461,246.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 300,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,890,820.76. This represents a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 161,558 shares of company stock worth $35,461,719 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.
Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Advanced Micro Devices
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Executive Order 14330: Trump’s Biggest Yet
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.