Nwam LLC Has $1.45 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Nwam LLC lowered its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 36.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,859 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,877 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $327.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $259.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.67. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $331.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $261.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.77.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 39.26%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.380 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

In related news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total transaction of $155,617.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 4,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,653.89. This represents a 12.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.24, for a total transaction of $952,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 84,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,095,782.24. The trade was a 4.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,609 shares of company stock worth $2,044,898. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $285.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.25.

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials’ offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

