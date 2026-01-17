Nwam LLC Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF $XLG

Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,352 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,790,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,682,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,337 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,645.5% during the 2nd quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 719,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,505,000 after buying an additional 678,624 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 32.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,464,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,413,000 after buying an additional 597,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 25.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,867,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,398,000 after acquiring an additional 588,257 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $58.85 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $39.50 and a one year high of $60.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index. The Russell 3000 Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index that offers investors access to the United States equity universe representing approximately 98% of the United States equity market.

