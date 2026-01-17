Peoples Bank OH Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Peoples Bank OH lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 10.1% of Peoples Bank OH’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.5% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Rice Partnership LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 460.0% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1%

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $694.66 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $699.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $684.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $664.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

