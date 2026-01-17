Dorman Products, Inc. $DORM Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned approximately 0.10% of Dorman Products worth $4,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 812,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $99,612,000 after buying an additional 51,257 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 24.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 744,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,316,000 after acquiring an additional 145,758 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 677,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,070,000 after buying an additional 25,286 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 5.9% in the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 455,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,934,000 after purchasing an additional 25,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 447,274 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,867,000 after acquiring an additional 43,458 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 812 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $100,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 17,856 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,680. The trade was a 4.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Mcknight sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.80, for a total value of $257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,625.60. This represents a 18.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products stock opened at $126.11 on Friday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.95 and a 52 week high of $166.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.07.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.31. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $543.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Dorman Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.600-8.900 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on DORM. Stephens began coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.50.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc is a leading independent global supplier of automotive aftermarket parts and hardware. Headquartered in Colmar, Pennsylvania, the company specializes in the design, manufacture and distribution of replacement components for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Dorman’s offerings span both mechanical and electrical systems, providing solutions that help repair shops and retailers address wear-out and collision-related failures on domestic and import vehicles.

The company’s extensive product portfolio includes steering and suspension components, brake system parts, engine management and cooling products, exterior and body hardware, and an array of fasteners, clips and brackets.

