Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Invests $23.77 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 125,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,769,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,657,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,481,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,629 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,646,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,206,000 after purchasing an additional 589,365 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 119.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,027,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,487,000 after buying an additional 1,102,322 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,756,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,186,000 after buying an additional 54,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,689,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,984,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RSP opened at $199.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.35 and a fifty-two week high of $200.10.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

