PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Rating Increased to Outperform at BNP Paribas Exane

BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. BNP Paribas Exane currently has $179.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital set a $164.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on PepsiCo from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.32.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.2%

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo stock opened at $146.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. PepsiCo has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $160.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 108.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.