Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ Shares Acquired by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 372,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,393 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.8% of Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $34,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Cohalo Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 133.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $92.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.25. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $94.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

