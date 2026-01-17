General Dynamics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 163,813 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 10,387% compared to the typical volume of 1,562 call options.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, VP David Paddock sold 20,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.92, for a total transaction of $6,818,971.20. Following the sale, the vice president owned 36,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,272,808.48. This represents a 35.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Dynamics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,238,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,265,349,000 after buying an additional 677,665 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,140,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,249,220,000 after acquiring an additional 119,664 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,627,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,236,900,000 after acquiring an additional 187,435 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in General Dynamics by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,332,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,136,525,000 after acquiring an additional 863,392 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,385,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $695,776,000 after acquiring an additional 9,283 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics News Roundup

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.4%

Here are the key news stories impacting General Dynamics this week:

GD stock opened at $367.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $344.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.37. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $239.20 and a 12 month high of $369.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.41.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $390.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $381.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.70.

Get Our Latest Report on GD

About General Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.