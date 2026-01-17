Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,979 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 431,058,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,468,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,231 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,307,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,345,132,000 after buying an additional 342,967 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,163,719,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,598,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,023,298,000 after buying an additional 1,274,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,500,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total value of $351,570.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 28,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,758.96. The trade was a 9.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $129.78 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $131.72. The stock has a market cap of $547.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.53.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.16. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 8.99%.The company had revenue of $83.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.88%.

More Exxon Mobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting Exxon Mobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: International oil companies (including Exxon) are lobbying for Venezuelan hydrocarbon law changes that would let producers freely export oil they produce—this could materially unlock stranded Venezuelan barrels and improve long?term upstream cash flows for companies with exposure. Read More.

International oil companies (including Exxon) are lobbying for Venezuelan hydrocarbon law changes that would let producers freely export oil they produce—this could materially unlock stranded Venezuelan barrels and improve long?term upstream cash flows for companies with exposure. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Exxon awarded a contract to acquire 3D deepwater seismic offshore Trinidad & Tobago, signaling continued investment in high?value exploration acreage and potential future resource delineation that supports production growth. Read More.

Exxon awarded a contract to acquire 3D deepwater seismic offshore Trinidad & Tobago, signaling continued investment in high?value exploration acreage and potential future resource delineation that supports production growth. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Technical analysis commentary notes Exxon reached a new all?time high and shows impulsive rally characteristics—this can attract momentum traders and reinforce upside near term. Read More.

Technical analysis commentary notes Exxon reached a new all?time high and shows impulsive rally characteristics—this can attract momentum traders and reinforce upside near term. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts note WTI near $60 could pressure upstream earnings, but Exxon’s low leverage and premium asset base should help it weather softer prices—mixed implications for earnings vs. balance?sheet stability. Read More.

Analysts note WTI near $60 could pressure upstream earnings, but Exxon’s low leverage and premium asset base should help it weather softer prices—mixed implications for earnings vs. balance?sheet stability. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces and investor commentary flag that Exxon is actively assessing Venezuelan assets and upcoming earnings; monitoring not immediate action—keeps optional upside but also uncertainty. Read More.

Coverage pieces and investor commentary flag that Exxon is actively assessing Venezuelan assets and upcoming earnings; monitoring not immediate action—keeps optional upside but also uncertainty. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market pieces listing stocks for midterm?year positioning may include cyclical energy exposure; this is a portfolio?level consideration rather than a company?specific catalyst. Read More.

Broader market pieces listing stocks for midterm?year positioning may include cyclical energy exposure; this is a portfolio?level consideration rather than a company?specific catalyst. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Exxon flagged lower Q4 earnings expectations tied to declining crude prices—this is the most direct near?term earnings risk and can pressure sentiment until actual results and guidance are reported. Read More.

Exxon flagged lower Q4 earnings expectations tied to declining crude prices—this is the most direct near?term earnings risk and can pressure sentiment until actual results and guidance are reported. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Public friction between political figures and Exxon’s CEO over Venezuela policy adds political/regulatory risk and could create short?term volatility tied to headlines. Read More.

Public friction between political figures and Exxon’s CEO over Venezuela policy adds political/regulatory risk and could create short?term volatility tied to headlines. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Exxon and Shell halted the planned sale of key U.K. North Sea gas assets after regulatory and commercial hurdles—this removes near?term divestment proceeds and keeps the assets on the balance sheet, which may weigh on capital allocation expectations. Read More.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.