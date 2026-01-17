1,050 Shares in AppLovin Corporation $APP Acquired by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APP. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $705.00 target price on AppLovin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $580.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $745.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $706.76.

AppLovin Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of NASDAQ APP opened at $568.76 on Friday. AppLovin Corporation has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $745.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $639.43 and a 200 day moving average of $552.29. The stock has a market cap of $192.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.50.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.11. AppLovin had a net margin of 51.27% and a return on equity of 258.49%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 150,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $97,636,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,133,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,643,131,095.72. The trade was a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 30,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.29, for a total value of $16,070,717.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,553,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,384,136.69. This trade represents a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 340,336 shares of company stock valued at $200,062,623 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

More AppLovin News

Here are the key news stories impacting AppLovin this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlights AppLovin’s Q3 results and says the company’s scalable ad engine (Axon) is now the primary growth driver — rising revenue and very strong EBITDA margins show growth is coming from efficiency, not just volume. AppLovin’s Scalable Ad Engine Emerges as the Real Growth Catalyst

Zacks highlights AppLovin’s Q3 results and says the company’s scalable ad engine (Axon) is now the primary growth driver — rising revenue and very strong EBITDA margins show growth is coming from efficiency, not just volume. Positive Sentiment: Evercore ISI initiated coverage with an “outperform” and a $835 price target (roughly +47% vs current levels), giving fresh institutional validation that could support upside if execution continues. Evercore Coverage (Benzinga)

Evercore ISI initiated coverage with an “outperform” and a $835 price target (roughly +47% vs current levels), giving fresh institutional validation that could support upside if execution continues. Positive Sentiment: Seeking Alpha reiterates a buy thesis based on 68% YoY revenue growth, ~82% EBITDA margins, expanding advertiser mix beyond gaming, and management guidance for sustained high double-digit growth — factors that underpin longer-term EPS upside. AppLovin: Buying The Dip Again

Seeking Alpha reiterates a buy thesis based on 68% YoY revenue growth, ~82% EBITDA margins, expanding advertiser mix beyond gaming, and management guidance for sustained high double-digit growth — factors that underpin longer-term EPS upside. Positive Sentiment: Technical/order-flow traders noted a Power Inflow signal that triggered an intraday bounce after heavy selling — a short-term bullish order-flow cue that can attract momentum buyers. Power Inflow Signal

Technical/order-flow traders noted a Power Inflow signal that triggered an intraday bounce after heavy selling — a short-term bullish order-flow cue that can attract momentum buyers. Positive Sentiment: Insider buying: Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros Jr. disclosed a purchase of APP shares, a small but positive signal to some investors. Insider Purchase

Insider buying: Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros Jr. disclosed a purchase of APP shares, a small but positive signal to some investors. Neutral Sentiment: Longer-term price forecasts and narrative pieces (e.g., 247WallStreet) emphasize recovery after last year’s sharp sell-off and imply significant upside if growth continues — useful context but not an immediate catalyst. Price Prediction and Forecast 2026-2030

Longer-term price forecasts and narrative pieces (e.g., 247WallStreet) emphasize recovery after last year’s sharp sell-off and imply significant upside if growth continues — useful context but not an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Contrasting coverage (MSN) asks why the stock is falling despite buy ratings — highlighting that renewed analyst optimism hasn’t yet offset recent heavy selling, likely due to residual legal/short-seller risk and profit-taking at high multiples. Why Is AppLovin Stock Crashing?

AppLovin Company Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.