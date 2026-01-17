Stephens Inc. AR Sells 176,200 Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust $KREF

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 267,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,200 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.41% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KREF. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 12.1% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 100.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $542.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average is $8.81. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $11.53. The company has a quick ratio of 423.43, a current ratio of 423.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust ( NYSE:KREF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $31.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.90 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Research analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -285.71%.

Insider Transactions at KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

In other news, Director Ralph F. Rosenberg sold 125,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $1,033,634.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christen E.J. Lee acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 229,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,237.40. This trade represents a 4.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $431,710 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on KREF. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $8.75 to $8.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $9.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.81.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc (NYSE: KREF) is a mortgage real estate investment trust sponsored by KKR & Co Inc The company focuses on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt and real estate-related assets across the United States and select European markets.

The trust’s investment strategy is centered on lending to high-quality office, industrial, retail, multifamily and hotel properties. Its portfolio primarily consists of senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, floating-rate debt securities and preferred equity positions.

