Stephens Inc. AR Has $3.30 Million Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF $BILS

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,402 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BILS. Kera Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 79,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,929,000. One Day In July LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 329,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,834,000 after purchasing an additional 72,177 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BILS opened at $99.37 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $99.08 and a 12 month high of $99.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.29 and its 200-day moving average is $99.32.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

