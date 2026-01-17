Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,888 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,983,947 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,504,754,000 after buying an additional 1,941,662 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 62,358,715 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,703,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,787,174 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,678,474,000 after acquiring an additional 320,514 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 89.4% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 17,569,169 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $761,623,000 after purchasing an additional 8,292,873 shares during the period. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 9,522,673 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $412,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593,050 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FCX. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Monday, January 5th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.30.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 9,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $456,201.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 38,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,349.26. The trade was a 19.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 28,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,364,019.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 105,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,053,059.06. This represents a 21.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $58.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $60.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.51.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 7.97%.The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

Freeport-McMoRan News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Freeport-McMoRan this week:

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

Further Reading

