Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 2,136 Shares of ProShares Ultra Silver $AGQ

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGQ. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 2,095.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 42,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 40,464 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the third quarter worth $2,020,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the second quarter worth $1,019,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the second quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Silver by 259.5% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 13,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 10,031 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGQ opened at $243.16 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Silver has a 12 month low of $31.88 and a 12 month high of $267.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.58 and a 200-day moving average of $90.76.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective. The benchmark price of silver will be the United States dollar price of silver bullion as measured by the London fixing price per troy ounce of unallocated silver bullion for delivery in London through a member of the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) authorized to effect such delivery.

