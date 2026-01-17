State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. $BBWI

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 112.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,835 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BBWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,080,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,120,000 after acquiring an additional 733,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,737,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,904,000 after purchasing an additional 315,738 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 42.7% during the second quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 5,409,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,276 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,203,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,322,000 after purchasing an additional 210,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 8.8% in the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 4,067,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,847,000 after purchasing an additional 329,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBWI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Bath & Body Works from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.53.

Negative Sentiment: Rosen Law Firm announces a class action and is soliciting BBWI purchasers from June 4, 2024 through November 19, 2025; lead?plaintiff motions due mid?March. ROSEN Law Firm Notice

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $23.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.53. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $41.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.51.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.870- EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.700- EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 21st. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 24.62%.

In other Bath & Body Works news, Director Lucy Brady purchased 3,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $49,968.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,740.80. This represents a 24.76% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Francis Hondal acquired 3,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $50,111.57. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,094.46. The trade was a 18.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 33,513 shares of company stock valued at $500,442. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on personal care, home fragrance and complementary products. Through its flagship Bath & Body Works brand, the company offers a diverse assortment of shower gels, lotions, fragrance mists, candles and home fragrance items. Its product portfolio also includes the White Barn Candle Co range of premium scented candles and diffusers. Bath & Body Works serves consumers through a combination of brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce platforms, delivering seasonal collections, limited-edition releases and signature scent lines.

Founded in 1990 as part of Limited Brands (now L Brands), Bath & Body Works opened its first store in New Albany, Ohio, and quickly expanded across the United States.

