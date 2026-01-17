Stephens Inc. AR Has $2.93 Million Holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF $PVAL

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 297.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,276 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.06% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PVAL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 9,442 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,380,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 14,548 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 35,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC now owns 31,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter.

PVAL opened at $47.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.88. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $47.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th were paid a $0.1124 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th.

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

