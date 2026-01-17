Contrasting Everybody Loves Languages (OTCMKTS:LMDCF) and ATA (NASDAQ:AACG)

ATA (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) and Everybody Loves Languages (OTCMKTS:LMDCF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ATA and Everybody Loves Languages’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get ATA alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATA -3.08% -13.12% -1.88% Everybody Loves Languages 9.89% 7.93% 6.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ATA and Everybody Loves Languages, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATA 1 0 0 0 1.00 Everybody Loves Languages 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

0.7% of ATA shares are held by institutional investors. 52.9% of ATA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ATA and Everybody Loves Languages”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATA $36.72 million 1.00 -$4.95 million ($0.02) -58.00 Everybody Loves Languages $1.78 million N/A $310,000.00 N/A N/A

Everybody Loves Languages has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ATA.

Risk & Volatility

ATA has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everybody Loves Languages has a beta of -21.39, meaning that its share price is 2,239% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ATA beats Everybody Loves Languages on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATA

(Get Free Report)

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students. The company also offers online courses for students. It provides its services through partnership with sales channels, internet and mobile advertisement, word of mouth referral, and marketing events and activities. The company was formerly known as ATA Inc. and changed its name to ATA Creativity Global in September 2019. ATA Creativity Global was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Hefei, China.

About Everybody Loves Languages

(Get Free Report)

Everybody Loves Languages Corp., an edtech language-learning and content development company, develops, markets, and supports a suite of English and other language learning solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Content-Based English Language Learning (License of Intellectual Property), and Online and Offline Language Learning. The Content-Based English Language Learning segment publishes print-based English language learning textbook programs. It co-publishes approximately 870 million units from library of program titles. The Online English Language Learning segment provides web-based educational technology language learning, training, and assessment solutions. It develops and markets libraries of online language learning resources and offers approximately 3,000 hours of interactive learning through various product offerings that include Winnie's World, English Academy, Campus, English for Success, AcadeMe English, AcadeMe Junior, and Master and Business English. The company markets its products in Latin America, Asia, Europe, and the United States through a network of distributors. The company was formerly known as Lingo Media Corporation and changed its name to Everybody Loves Languages Corp. in October 2022. Everybody Loves Languages Corp. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.