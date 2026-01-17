Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 82,621 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. $CWEN

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 33.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 328,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,621 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $9,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the second quarter worth $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the second quarter worth $43,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Clearway Energy by 140.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CWEN. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Clearway Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cibc Captl Mkts raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clearway Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Clearway Energy stock opened at $36.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.95.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $1.68. The company had revenue of $429.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.72 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 4.96%. Clearway Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4528 per share. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.35%.

Clearway Energy Group (NYSE: CWEN) is a U.S.-based energy company specializing in the ownership, operation and development of clean and conventional power generation assets. The company’s portfolio spans utility-scale wind and solar farms, biogas and natural gas-fired thermal facilities, as well as distributed generation projects such as rooftop solar and energy storage. Clearway’s generation assets are largely underpinned by long-term power purchase agreements and service contracts with creditworthy counterparties, enabling stable, predictable cash flows.

Originally launched in 2013 as NRG Yield and rebranded to Clearway Energy in 2018 following a strategic sponsorship change, the business has grown into one of the largest independent renewable energy platforms in the United States.

