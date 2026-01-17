Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Receives $69.14 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.2857.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Essent Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Essent Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th.

NYSE ESNT opened at $60.94 on Friday. Essent Group has a 12-month low of $51.61 and a 12-month high of $67.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $311.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.84 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 55.63% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 18.05%.

In other Essent Group news, Director Roy James Kasmar sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $199,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 23,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,325.12. The trade was a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 4,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $291,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 237,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,939,032. This represents a 1.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) is a publicly traded insurance holding company specializing in private mortgage insurance and mortgage reinsurance solutions. Through its primary subsidiary, Essent Guaranty, the company provides credit protection to mortgage lenders, helping mitigate the risk of borrower default on residential mortgage loans. Essent’s insurance policies enable lenders to offer low-down-payment programs, supporting homebuyers in achieving homeownership with reduced upfront equity requirements.

Beyond traditional mortgage insurance, Essent offers a suite of risk management and analytics services designed to help financial institutions monitor and manage mortgage portfolios.

