First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.2857.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FIBK shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $36.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.80. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $250.50 million for the quarter. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 7.25%. Analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is currently 79.32%.

In other news, Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 30,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $944,304.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,414,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,896,155.08. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jonathan R. Scott sold 7,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $224,630.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 945,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,351,492.16. This trade represents a 0.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 67,232 shares of company stock worth $2,138,746 over the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 186.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 139.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1,485.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Billings, Montana. Through its principal subsidiary, First Interstate Bank, the company provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking services. Its offerings include business lending, commercial real estate financing, agricultural loans, residential mortgage products, and deposit accounts suitable for individuals, small businesses, and large corporations.

The company traces its roots back to the late 1960s and has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions across the Western United States.

