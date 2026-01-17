Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $30.15 Million Stake in Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its stake in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,236 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Avery Dennison worth $30,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.8% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 13,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $188.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.59 and a 200-day moving average of $173.80. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 1-year low of $156.23 and a 1-year high of $196.40.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 33.67%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Avery Dennison has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Argus set a $200.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.36.

Read Our Latest Report on AVY

About Avery Dennison

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison’s offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.