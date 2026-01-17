Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 360,989 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 63,894 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Akamai Technologies worth $27,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DLD Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 20,000,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,595,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $266,817,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1,663.2% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,027,175 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $81,927,000 after buying an additional 968,919 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 147.0% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,471,281 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $117,349,000 after acquiring an additional 875,712 shares during the period. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $56,821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 3,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $289,836.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 7,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,630.50. The trade was a 29.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $450,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,147.21. This represents a 22.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 28,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,550,754 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $93.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.68. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.51 and a 52-week high of $103.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.55.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 12.26%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.930-7.130 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.850 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AKAM. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. President Capital boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.11.

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company’s core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

