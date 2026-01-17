Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Makes New Investment in GeneDx Holdings Corp. $WGS

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new position in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 292,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,488,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 1.02% of GeneDx at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in GeneDx by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,631,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,595,000 after buying an additional 442,414 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of GeneDx by 164.8% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 589,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,388,000 after acquiring an additional 366,711 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 586,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,103,000 after acquiring an additional 129,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 554,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,178,000 after acquiring an additional 164,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GeneDx by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,750,000 after purchasing an additional 91,989 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GeneDx alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 10,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $1,562,213.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 14,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,561.93. This represents a 43.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Ruch sold 38,000 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $6,094,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,978.17. This trade represents a 76.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,163 shares of company stock valued at $9,339,792. Company insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WGS shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of GeneDx in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of GeneDx in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered GeneDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $155.00 target price on GeneDx and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on GeneDx from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WGS

GeneDx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WGS opened at $108.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.41. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,200.89 and a beta of 2.01. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $55.17 and a 12 month high of $170.87.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $116.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.33 million. GeneDx had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 0.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

GeneDx Company Profile

(Free Report)

GeneDx is a clinical diagnostics company specializing in comprehensive genetic and genomic testing for rare and inherited disorders. The company offers a broad portfolio of assays, including targeted gene panels, whole exome sequencing, whole genome sequencing and chromosomal microarray analysis. GeneDx’s laboratory services support the diagnosis of a wide range of conditions—from rare pediatric diseases and hereditary cancer syndromes to neuromuscular and metabolic disorders—by providing clinicians with detailed variant interpretation and reporting.

Founded in 2000 and based in Gaithersburg, Maryland, GeneDx was established with the aim of accelerating the translation of genomic discoveries into clinical care.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.