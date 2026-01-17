Fortive Corporation $FTV Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 793,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,115 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Fortive worth $38,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortive by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Fortive by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 83,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its position in Fortive by 103.8% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 5,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of FTV stock opened at $54.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Corporation has a 1-year low of $46.34 and a 1-year high of $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Fortive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.630-2.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Fortive in a report on Monday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortive

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,192 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $110,367.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 59,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,995,220.80. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation (NYSE: FTV) is a diversified industrial technology company headquartered in Everett, Washington. The company was created through a spin?off from Danaher Corporation in 2016 and has since focused on building a portfolio of professional instrumentation and industrial technology businesses. In 2020 Fortive completed a further portfolio separation with the spin?off of Vontier, concentrating Fortive’s activities on higher?margin instrumentation, software and services.

Fortive’s operations center on professional test and measurement, sensing and monitoring, software?enabled solutions, and lifecycle services that support industrial and commercial customers.

